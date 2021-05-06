Need to get rid of an old electronic? Kearney recycle center will take them later this month

KEARNEY — Cathode ray tube TVs and monitors are among the items that will be accepted during an electronics collection event later this month.

Other items that will be accepted include computer equipment and accessories, audio/video equipment, laptops, cellphones, cords, cable boxes and gaming consoles.

The collection event will be 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 17-21 at the Kearney Area Recycling Center, 3007 E. 39th St.

This service is available because of a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to a press release, the city of Kearney Sanitation Division has partnered with the Nebraska Recycling Council and American Recycling to provide the free recycling opportunity.

The trust is funded by proceeds from the Nebraska Lottery and, since 1994, has awarded more than $320 million to protect the air, water and land in all 93 Nebraska counties.

Kearney residents planning to dispose of electronic devices are reminded that there is construction on 39th Street in east Kearney between the Buffalo County Fairgrounds and Airport Road.

Motorists are reminded to use caution near the work zone and allow extra time to bring items to the Recycling Center.

Staff at the Kearney Area Recycling Center, at 308-233-3206, are available to answer questions.