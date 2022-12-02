 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Need to chat with Old Saint Nick? Mail letters to Santa in red mailbox outside Good Sam

  • 0

Want to give Santa a helping hand this Christmas? Here's how.

KEARNEY — A “Letters to Santa” mailbox is now standing outside the West Tower of CHI Health Good Samaritan at 104 W. 33rd St.

Children of all ages are invited to drop off letters to Santa in the red metal box for special delivery to the North Pole. No postage is necessary.

Each child will receive a special response from Santa if the letter includes a full name and return mailing address.

The mailbox will disappear by 5 p.m. on Dec. 16.

This effort is a project of the Employee Engagement Committee at Good Samaritan.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Behind the Headlines: Investigating the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News