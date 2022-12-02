Need to chat with Old Saint Nick? Mail letters to Santa in red mailbox outside Good Sam

KEARNEY — A “Letters to Santa” mailbox is now standing outside the West Tower of CHI Health Good Samaritan at 104 W. 33rd St.

Children of all ages are invited to drop off letters to Santa in the red metal box for special delivery to the North Pole. No postage is necessary.

Each child will receive a special response from Santa if the letter includes a full name and return mailing address.

The mailbox will disappear by 5 p.m. on Dec. 16.

This effort is a project of the Employee Engagement Committee at Good Samaritan.