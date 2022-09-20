Nebraska's 300-mile Junk Jaunt returns this weekend

ORD — Nebraska’s biggest flea market.

That’s an apt description of this weekend’s 19th annual Junk Jaunt, the 300-mile yard sale that runs from dawn to dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday through 35 towns from Grand Island west to Brewster and Dunning and back.

The Junk Jaunt, always held the last full weekend of September, offers collectibles, antiques, vintage items, dishes, furniture, clothing, toys, tools, farm equipment, books and Christmas stockings. Sellers have found old bathtubs, old window shutters, rusty license plates and more.

“You’re only limited by your imagination and the law,” Dianne Wiberg, the general coordinator of the Junk Jaunt since 2016, said.

“We have 515 vendors, which is pretty close to 2021, and pre-orders of Shopper’s Guides have been great, so hopefully that’s an indication the crowds will be great as well,” she said.

Some vendors and churches along the route will offer hot soup, hot dogs, cookies, desserts, lemonade and coffee, too.

Something new has been added this year: a chance to win gas cards. To enter, shoppers should send a four-minute video of their Junk Jaunt experience by Oct. 10 to the Junk Jaunt office, 1523 M Street, #104, Ord, 68862. Entrants must visit at least four towns along the route. Ten winners will each get a gas card worth $100.

The circular route involves 35 towns in nine counties along Highway 2, Highway 11 and Highway 91. The starting point is Grand Island. Shoppers can go any direction they wish.

The northern route stretches 150 miles west on Highway 11 through Cairo, Dannebrog, Ord and Elyria up to Burwell, where it goes west on Highway 91 to Brewster and southwest to Dunning.

From Dunning, the route follows Highway 2 back through Broken Bow, Berwyn, Ansley, Mason City, Litchfield, Hazard and Ravenna and back into Grand Island.

The Junk Jaunt has 35 towns participating in Blaine, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler, Greeley, Valley, Custer, Sherman and Howard counties, but tiny chips of Buffalo and Hall counties join in, too. They include Ravenna, located on Highway 2 on the county’s north edge, and the portion of Hall County that sits north of I-80, including Grand Island, Alda and Wood River.

The popular Shopper’s Guide, which lists every sale site on the route, can be purchased for $10 while supplies last. Visit junkjaunt.com for a list of locations. The Shoppers Guide can be downloaded online for $10.

The Junk Jaunt was launched by the Loup River Scenic Byway Committee in 2004 as a way to promote central Nebraska. That first year, 1,000 shoppers visited 75 sale sites in 35 towns. The next year, the committee produced its first professionally printed Shopper’s Guide. By its third year, the Jaunt was off and running.

By 2014, the sale’s 10th year, the Junk Jaunt had 700 registered vendors, and 720 vendors by 2017. Registered vendors have dropped a bit since then, especially due to COVID-19, but many people along the route hold sales but do not register, which requires a $35 fee. Only registered vendors are in the Shoppers Guide.

License plate surveys and guest books have tallied 25,000 annual shoppers from 34 states, including Hawaii, several Canadian provinces and a few foreign countries.