Nebraskans comfort an Easterner far from home on 9/11

She quickly called Jim, a retired 30-year U.S. Army veteran. “He discovered the jet made a direct hit where his former office had been,” Brevary said. He’d retired 10 years earlier but still had friends at the Pentagon.

“He checked with a woman who had been his secretary at the Pentagon. She escaped harm because she’d just stepped into the courtyard to have a smoke,” Brevary said. But he also lost several friends.

“A friend in Virginia had been caught in airport in Cincinnati on her way to a business event. Planes were grounded so she rented a car,” she said. She also learned that President George Bush was being flown to an air force base in Omaha.

The presbytery meeting was canceled, “but nobody wanted to leave. They just stayed in front of the TV,” she said. Many of those present knew her husband.

“For me, 9/11 was a very personal experience, but people here in Nebraska who had no connection to Washington or New York City were very kind. They were horrified, but in a different way. I felt like I had family around me,” she said.

That was a Tuesday. The following Sunday, she was scheduled to preach.