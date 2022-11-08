Nebraska WIC returns to in-person appointments

KEARNEY — WIC, or the Women, Infants and Children program, has reopened for in-person appointments.

The program provides wholesome foods, nutrition education and support for income-eligible women who are pregnant or new mothers as well as infants and children up to 5 years old.

Also eligible are Nebraska residents who care for children — mothers, fathers, foster parents, grandparents, step-parents and guardians — who receive Medicaid, SNAP, ADC or Kids Connections benefits.

It is run by the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, which covers Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Furnas, Harlan, Kearney, Nuckolls, Phelps and Webster counties. To find the clinic nearest you, visit sighupwic.com.

Fruit and vegetable benefits through December are now $25 a month per child, $44 per month for pregnant and postpartum women and $49 a month for breastfeeding participants.

A screening over the phone must be completed before making an in-person appointment. For more information, call 308-865-5356.