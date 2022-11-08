 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Nebraska WIC returns to in-person appointments

  • 0
WIC doors reopen

WIC appointments will be held in person again.

 METRO, COURTESY

Dr. Sina Gallo and her team of researchers analyzed data from a study collected by the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). They found a startling 2 out of 3 infants enrolled in the program weren't getting enough vitamin D. "And so, this will affect their bones, the development of their bones," said Dr. Gallo. Doctors say vitamin D deficiency in infants and children can lead to nutritional rickets, potentially causing bone fractures and stunted growth. 

KEARNEY — WIC, or the Women, Infants and Children program, has reopened for in-person appointments.

The program provides wholesome foods, nutrition education and support for income-eligible women who are pregnant or new mothers as well as infants and children up to 5 years old.

Also eligible are Nebraska residents who care for children — mothers, fathers, foster parents, grandparents, step-parents and guardians — who receive Medicaid, SNAP, ADC or Kids Connections benefits.

It is run by the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, which covers Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Furnas, Harlan, Kearney, Nuckolls, Phelps and Webster counties. To find the clinic nearest you, visit sighupwic.com.

Fruit and vegetable benefits through December are now $25 a month per child, $44 per month for pregnant and postpartum women and $49 a month for breastfeeding participants.

People are also reading…

A screening over the phone must be completed before making an in-person appointment. For more information, call 308-865-5356.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

National Park Service warns people to stop licking toads to get high

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News