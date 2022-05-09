Nebraska travels in Kearney man's first book of poetry 'Building Brownville'

KEARNEY — Tyler M. Jacobs lost track of the number of times he revised his first book of poetry, “Building Brownville.”

“It went through many, various, uncountable drafts,” he said. “I started writing it during the course of two years.”

Add to that about six to nine months of working with his publisher, Stephen F. Austin State University Press.

“It started as an exploration of a research project at the University of Nebraska at Kearney during the summer of 2020,” Jacobs said. “It was proposed, approved and funded — and then COVID happened. I had to change my proposal a little. Instead of focusing on people living in isolated areas of Nebraska, it became about places themselves. That way I could stay distant from people and big communities.”

Jacobs traveled the state from the Sandhills to Brownville, covering a lot of Nebraska. He created a title and then discarded it, taking notes about his travels.

“I wrote the first poem in 2020 about Brownville called ‘Building Brownville,’” he said. “The town was almost deserted. Because of COVID, everybody was sheltered inside. In a way it felt like a life-sized miniature, just placed into Nebraska.”

During his travels, Jacobs made detailed notes of his impressions, waiting to create the actual poems until later.

“I just took notes and experienced the place,” he said. “I noted how I felt in the place. It was only when I got home that I wrote the poems. I think half of the poems are about Nebraska. Then my father passed away so the other half are about him.”

The author will read from his new book at 7 p.m. Tuesday as part of the Front Porch Reading Series presented by the Prairie Art Brothers and Kearney Public Library. Also reading at the event is Wayne resident and poet Dwaine Spieker.

Admission to the reading, held at Kearney Public Library, is free.

Building Brownville features about 40 poems. In addition to poems touching on his father, Jacobs included some poems about what he calls “lived experiences.”

“I finished the Brownville poems a year later, in the summer of 2021,” he said. “I’m still utilizing my notes from 2020; things that I wrote down in the moment but overlooked as I wrote the poems. I just wrote a new poem based off of a line in my notes. That’s been two years since then. In a way, I think the distance helps. I think it shifted the idea slightly from that initial concept and I do think the Brownville pieces became more interesting because of that.”

As a first-time author, Jacobs describes himself as excited and thrilled — but he also acknowledges that it all feels “kinda weird.” He expected his copies to arrive this week from Stephen F. Austin State University Press, but they haven’t yet arrived.

“I’m just biting at the bit here to see them,” he said. “I’ve only seen emailed PDF galleys of the book. We just emailed them back and forth with notes and discussions. So I haven’t seen a ‘printed’ copy of the book yet. It feels so weird because the way publishing works, it’s such a hard thing to have happen. It’s also surprising to be 29 years old and have my first book published. I have a lot of complicated feelings, but in the end, it’s gratitude and excitement.”

Jacobs plans to begin work on his MFA at Bowling Green State University in Ohio in the fall.

“There’s a lot I learned about this first process,” he said. “I’m actually trying to forget the process because I don’t know how beneficial it is to stay in that business mind-set for the creation of a poem. Now that the book is done, I’m trying to get rid of that ‘editor-eye’ and forget all of that again. I just want to focus on new work and getting ready to submit to literary magazines.”

Jacobs’ work has been published, or will be forthcoming in, “The Oakland Arts Review,” “Sierra Nevada Review,” “White Wall Review,” “Runestone,” “The Wax Paper,” “Thin Air Magazine” and “Funicular Magazine.”

When it came to presenting his poetry before a live audience, Jacobs felt reluctant to share some of the pieces due to the personal nature of the topics.

“At first I was scared to read these poems because some are really close to me,” he said. “I know I shouldn’t probably say that but I think it’s kind of obvious. I’ve read some of them on the radio on Nebraska Public Media and for Larksong Writer’s Place. Once I got into it, it felt old like it wasn’t me anymore. I think that removal, that distance has helped. And maybe I’ve chosen to somewhat remove myself from that emotion of the work so I can read them in front of people, but we’ll see.”

In another way, the poems help the author look back on his state of mind pre-pandemic.

“I can look back and say, ‘Who was this person two years ago?’” he laughed.