 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Nebraska Tourism Commission awards Kearney's 35th Cruise Nite

  • Updated
  • 0
Cruise Nite auction 2022

Cruise Nite, Kearney's signature event, attracts thousands of automobile enthusiasts to Kearney during the third week of July. It was awarded as one of Nebraska's top tourism events in 2022.

 RICK BROWN, YARD LIGHT MEDIA

The popular five-day automobile festival in Kearney, Cruise Nite, returned to the summertime after being moved to the fall in 2020 because of COVID-19.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Cruise Nite Week won the Outstanding Event Award at the Nebraska Celebrate Awards Banquet.

The event celebrated its 35th year with six full days of activities for all ages, many of which saw record attendance.

An estimated 35,000 people attended the event with more than 500 vehicles registered for the Saturday Show & Shine.

The award was presented at the Celebrate Nebraska Awards Banquet on Oct. 27 at the Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City.

The event closed out the annual Nebraska Tourism Conference organized by the Nebraska Tourism Commission that was held in South Sioux City.

Kearney Cruise Nite's award was for communities with populations larger than 10,000.

The event regularly brings in direct economic impact for the community while also finding ways to directly give back to the community, including a nursing home and assisted living tour with the vehicles.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Cruise Nite Week won the Outstanding Event Award at the Nebraska Celebrate Awards Banquet.

The event celebrated its 35th year with six full days of activities for all ages, many of which saw record attendance.

An estimated 35,000 people attended the event with more than 500 vehicles registered for the Saturday Show & Shine.

The award was presented at the Celebrate Nebraska Awards Banquet on Oct. 27 at the Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City.

The event closed out the annual Nebraska Tourism Conference organized by the Nebraska Tourism Commission that was held in South Sioux City.

Kearney Cruise Nite's award was for communities with populations larger than 10,000.

The event regularly brings in direct economic impact for the community while also finding ways to directly give back to the community, including a nursing home and assisted living tour with the vehicles.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The history of voting in the United States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News