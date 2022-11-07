Nebraska Tourism Commission awards Kearney's 35th Cruise Nite

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Cruise Nite Week won the Outstanding Event Award at the Nebraska Celebrate Awards Banquet.

The event celebrated its 35th year with six full days of activities for all ages, many of which saw record attendance.

An estimated 35,000 people attended the event with more than 500 vehicles registered for the Saturday Show & Shine.

The award was presented at the Celebrate Nebraska Awards Banquet on Oct. 27 at the Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City.

The event closed out the annual Nebraska Tourism Conference organized by the Nebraska Tourism Commission that was held in South Sioux City.

Kearney Cruise Nite's award was for communities with populations larger than 10,000.

The event regularly brings in direct economic impact for the community while also finding ways to directly give back to the community, including a nursing home and assisted living tour with the vehicles.