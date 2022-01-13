Nebraska STEM, health care careers get boost from state scholarship funds

KEARNEY – Like many states across the country, Nebraska continues to face workforce shortages, with critical needs in STEM and health care.

Nebraska will have more than 34,000 annual openings in high-skill, high-demand, high-wage jobs in the next five years, according to the state’s Department of Labor, with most of those positions requiring higher education.

Initiatives like the Nebraska Career Scholarship program, which focuses on training and retaining young talent, are key to the state’s future success.

Established by Gov. Pete Ricketts and approved by the Legislature in August 2020, the Nebraska Career Scholarship program supports college students from Nebraska pursuing undergraduate degrees in high-growth, high-demand areas such as computer science, cybersecurity, engineering, health care, communication disorders, information technology, mathematics and veterinary medicine.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney began awarding these scholarships for the spring 2021 semester, with nearly $150,000 available for allocation each year.