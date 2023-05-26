Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

LINCOLN — As Nebraskans kick off summer, the Nebraska State Patrol is urging all motorists to practice safe driving.

“Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest travel times of the year and our troopers will be working hard to keep Nebraska roads safe,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “With millions of people hitting the road this weekend, travelers should plan ahead for busy roadways and share the road safely.”

NSP troopers will be on patrol throughout the state as part of the annual Click It or Ticket campaign, which began on May 15 and runs through June 4. AAA is predicting more than 37 million people will be driving at least 50 miles this Memorial Day weekend.

NSP gives these travel tips to Nebraskans planning a summer road trip:

Get your vehicle ready for the road – Check your tires, windshield wipers and other necessities to make sure your vehicle can get you safely to your destination.

Plan ahead – Allow extra time to reach your destination to account for additional traffic on the road.

Follow traffic safety laws – Sharing the road responsibly will help everyone travel safely. Follow posted speed limits, signal lanes changes, use appropriate following distance, etc.

Drive sober – As many Memorial Day celebrations may involve alcohol, plan ahead to have a sober driver for the trip home.

Stay alert – Avoid driving distracted or fatigued on your road trip. Put the phone down and make sure you have enough rest to stay alert while driving.

Buckle up – Wearing your seatbelt increases the likelihood of survival in a crash by 45%. Always wear a seatbelt for every trip.

The NSP Highway Helpline is available 24/7. If you need a roadway assist or want to report a dangerous driver, call *55 or 800-525-5555 to speak with an NSP dispatcher.