Nebraska State Patrol to focus on traffic safety in construction zones

GRAND ISLAND — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol are adding emphasis around work zones to keep construction crews and motorists safe during the summer months.

“The crews working on road projects during the summer months deserve safety on the job,” said Col. John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As they work to improve our roadways, troopers will be on patrol to keep crews and motorists safe, by monitoring for unsafe driving in and around construction zones.”

In Troop C, based in Grand Island, troopers will be performing localized efforts thanks in part to a grant for $41,300 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

Troop C’s effort runs through Sept. 30.

“When driving in or near a construction zone, focusing on the road is imperative,” said Capt. Jeff Roby, commander of Troop C. “The choice to put the phone down could be a lifesaving decision for one of the many professionals working on these construction projects.”

Here are some work zone safe-driving tips from the Nebraska Department of Transportation:

- Stay alert: Dedicate your full attention to the roadway.

- Pay close attention: Signs and work zone flaggers save lives.

- Turn on your headlights: Workers and other motorists must see you.

- Don’t tailgate.

- Don’t speed: Note the posted speed limits in and around the work zone.

- Keep up with traffic flow.

- Don’t change lanes in the work zone.

- Minimize distractions: Avoid changing radio stations or using your phone.

- Expect the unexpected: Keep an eye out for workers and their equipment.

- Be patient: Remember that work zone crews are working to improve your future ride.