 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Nebraska State Patrol: North Dakota woman had almost 1,000 fentanyl pills on her

  • Updated
  • 0
Pills

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a North Dakota woman after finding nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Gibbon.  

 COURTESY

Recruits took part in crash response scenarios featuring staged crashes, actors, and working paramedics and EMTs at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island

GIBBON — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a North Dakota woman after finding nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

At approximately 9:05 p.m. Monday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Chrysler 200 that was parked on the shoulder of I-80 near Gibbon, at mile marker 289. The patrol said the trooper observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle.

The patrol said troopers found a pouch containing approximately 950 suspected fentanyl pills, a smaller amount of methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia on the driver, Brittany Beeter, 30, of Fargo, North Dakota.

Beeter was arrested on suspicion of possession of an extremely hazardous substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, imitation of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was held in Buffalo County Jail.

ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

5 states could legalized cannabis through midterm ballot initiatives

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News