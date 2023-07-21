LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol has been honored with the 2022 Outstanding Interdiction Effort award for an operation that resulted in dozens of criminal cases and the removal of hundreds of pounds of controlled substances from the street.

The award was presented Tuesday by Dan Neill, director of Midwest HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area), which provides support to law enforcement agencies in Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri and Illinois.

“Some of the narcotics were going to our communities without a doubt, but some of them were going to the East Coast,” said Neill. “So, you’re protecting not only the citizens of Nebraska, but you’re also protecting the people in other surrounding states and the East Coast and different areas.”

NSP was honored for the work of troopers and investigators during a two-week period in August 2022. During the specially designated operation, troopers found 258 pounds of cocaine, 18 pounds of fentanyl, 180 pounds of methamphetamine, and 140 pounds of marijuana in traffic stops and narcotics investigations. The operation involved several different aspects of NSP operations and included troopers statewide.

“This award is a testament to the diligence and dedication of our entire team to keep Nebraska safe,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “From the troopers and investigators working the case, to the crime analysts and other support staff assisting in countless ways, I’m proud of the team effort that continues to benefit the people of Nebraska.”

HIDTA is a program of the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy.