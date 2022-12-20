Nebraska State Patrol graduates 66th Recruit Class

LINCOLN – Sixteen new Nebraska State Troopers are ready to serve in communities across the state.

Members of the 66th Basic Recruit Class in NSP history were sworn-in Friday and received their badges during a ceremony at the State Capitol.

“Today is a proud day for the Nebraska State Patrol,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Every graduation marks a milestone, not only for the new troopers, but also for our agency as the next class of public servants joins the ranks. These troopers are well trained and ready to hit the road across our great state. We are proud for them to join our team as we continue to serve Nebraska.”

The 16 members of Camp 66 come to NSP from communities across Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, and Minnesota. The newly sworn-in troopers have completed 22 weeks of intense training, including extensive live-action training scenarios and rigorous academic instruction. Their training now continues in the field, pairing with veteran troopers in the field training process.

New Troopers serving in the Kearney area are Dylan Cramer of Merna to be stationed in Broken Bow and Justyn Stindt of Belleville, Kansas, will be stationed in Kearney. Clarissa Fitzgerald of Kearney will be stationed in Omaha.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson provided remarks during Friday’s graduation ceremony, held in the rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol. Secretary of State Bob Evnen administered the oath of office.

“You are joining the premiere law enforcement agency in the state of Nebraska, having just graduated one of the toughest law enforcement training academies in the nation,” Ricketts told the recruits. “We’re also proud that you have chosen this line of work. Your motto ‘Service Over Self’ demonstrates that you understand what this is about, that you are here to serve, protect, and keep the people of Nebraska safe.”

The 67th Basic Recruit Camp for NSP is scheduled to begin training Jan. 3. Applications for Camp 68 are scheduled to open in the first months of 2023 as well. Anyone interested in a rewarding career serving the people of Nebraska can get information about the hiring process, the training provided to recruits, and the benefits of becoming a trooper by visiting NebraskaTroopers.com.