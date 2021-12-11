 Skip to main content
Nebraska State Patrol cruiser totaled in I-80 crash Friday night
Nebraska State Patrol cruiser totaled in I-80 crash Friday night

Totaled NSP cruiser
courtesy, NSP

ELM CREEK - A Nebraska State Patrol trooper was unijured Friday night near Elm Creek after his cruiser was involved in a crash on Interstate 80.

According to NSP's Facebook page, a troopers was responding to a crash on I-80 near Elm Creek when his cruiser was hit by another driver. The trooper was outside of the cruiser at the time of the crash and was uninjured.

The driver of the other vehicle was also unijured.

Details of the crash were unavailable, however, a portion of I-80 was closed while crash scenes were being cleaned up.

