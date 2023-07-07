GRAND ISLAND — The next class of Nebraska State Patrol troopers has started their training at the NSP Training Academy. The recruits of Camp 68 will train for six months, with graduation in December.

“As our latest camp of troopers hits the road on patrol, we’re excited to welcome the next class of recruits to begin the process to earn their badge,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Over the next six months, they’ll build the knowledge, skills and abilities that will prepare them to serve the people of Nebraska.”

Camp 68 includes eleven recruits from across Nebraska and Iowa. The recruits are:

Charity Allen – Hawarden, Iowa.

Ethan Anderson – Fremont.

Elizabeth Forbes – Palmer.

Braden Heidbrink – Lincoln.

Alex Hutchison – Grand Island.

Spencer Kort – Schuyler.

Chad Reutlinger – Lexington.

Kierra Stewart – Dodge.

Marco Vera Chavez - Alliance.

Melissa Vicente – Grand Island.

Rylan Weaver – Wakefield.

“These recruits have gone through a rigorous selection process to reach this point,” said Capt. Andy Ecklund, NSP director of training. “They’ve answered the call and made a commitment to serve the public. Our Training Academy troopers will equip them with the tools and skills they need to serve with honor and dedication.”

Nebraska State Patrol recruits go through hundreds of hours of classroom and practical instruction, including life-like scenarios designed to simulate situations they will encounter while serving Nebraska. Camp 68 is scheduled to graduate on December 15.

The next NSP hiring process opens in August. Interested applicants can get information and connect with a trooper recruiter at NebraskaTroopers.com.