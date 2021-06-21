Nebraska State Patrol analyst confirmed Quinn began accessing victim’s social media in January 2019

BEAVER CITY — An Oxford man charged in a Furnas County sex trafficking case first viewed the alleged victim’s Facebook page in January 2019.
During the sixth day of the trial Monday in Furnas County District Court in Beaver City, Nebraska State Patrol analyst LaTisha Connelly confirmed that William J. Quinn, 57, of Oxford began accessing the victim’s social media account in January 2019.
In April 2019, Quinn searched for the victim’s name in a search engine online. Quinn also did sexually explicit searches in regard to a 16th birthday on Oct. 1, 2019, which was the victim’s 16th birthday.
Connelly also reported that one of Quinn’s cellphones did not contain any evidence of text messages because the text messages could have been deleted or a factory reset could have taken place. She confirmed that a factory reset was done on the phone on Jan. 19, 2020, the day Quinn was arrested.
Several photos and videos of the victim naked and engaging in sexual relations was found on two of Quinn’s computers. Two of those photos and a video were shown Monday to the jury. The photos and video were taken on the victim’s phone, and they were found in the recycle bin on Quinn’s computer. Connelly could not confirm that Quinn actually had viewed these items on his computer, and she said she did not know if the victim had access to Quinn’s computers.
Chad Cunningham of Oxford testified late Monday morning about encounters he had with Quinn and the alleged victim in the fall and winter 2019.
Cunningham is a service specialist with Black Hills Energy, and he confirmed that he turned on the natural gas in September 2019 at a home Quinn owns in Oxford. When he went inside the home with Quinn, there was a young woman in the home who was smoking a cigarette. Cunningham did not know how old she was at that time. Quinn told the girl to take off her shirt, and Quinn began touching her on the butt. Quinn told the girl to show more, and she removed her underwear.
In November 2019, Quinn called Cunningham to his home in Oxford to work on the furnace. When Cunningham arrived, Quinn told him to “hurry up and get the furnace going. She’s cold,” referencing the alleged victim who was standing in the living room naked. Cunningham reported she stood there naked for about five minutes before going to take a shower.
Upon cross-examination by the defense, Cunningham said he never saw the girl tell Quinn no or push him away. Cunningham said Quinn never offered him the option to have sex with the victim for monetary value.
Cunningham pleaded not guilty to failure to report suspected abuse, which is a misdemeanor, earlier this year in Furnas County District Court. Cunningham made a motion for deferred judgment and a hearing is scheduled for July 23 in Furnas County District Court.