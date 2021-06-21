Nebraska State Patrol analyst confirmed Quinn began accessing victim’s social media in January 2019

Chad Cunningham of Oxford testified late Monday morning about encounters he had with Quinn and the alleged victim in the fall and winter 2019.

Cunningham is a service specialist with Black Hills Energy, and he confirmed that he turned on the natural gas in September 2019 at a home Quinn owns in Oxford. When he went inside the home with Quinn, there was a young woman in the home who was smoking a cigarette. Cunningham did not know how old she was at that time. Quinn told the girl to take off her shirt, and Quinn began touching her on the butt. Quinn told the girl to show more, and she removed her underwear.

In November 2019, Quinn called Cunningham to his home in Oxford to work on the furnace. When Cunningham arrived, Quinn told him to “hurry up and get the furnace going. She’s cold,” referencing the alleged victim who was standing in the living room naked. Cunningham reported she stood there naked for about five minutes before going to take a shower.

Upon cross-examination by the defense, Cunningham said he never saw the girl tell Quinn no or push him away. Cunningham said Quinn never offered him the option to have sex with the victim for monetary value.