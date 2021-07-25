Nebraska State Fair tickets now on sale

GRAND ISLAND — Nebraska State Fair patrons can purchase tickets for all concerts, gate admission and the carnival. Tickets can be purchased online at StateFair.org or at the box office, located in the Nebraska Building at 501 E. Fonner Park Road, Monday through Friday, during normal business hours.
Nebraska State Fair again will offer the Hometown Pass, sponsored by Home Federal Bank, for $10. Aug. 30-Sept. 2, the Hometown Pass includes five entrance tickets, and can be broken up between days or used in a single outing among five people. Hometown Passes will only be sold through Aug. 26.
Gate admission information:
- Adults: Advance discounted gate admission up until Aug. 26 is $10. Beginning Aug. 27, gate admission will be $12.
- Gate admission: $6 Monday-Thursday (no advance sales)
- Children: ages 6-12 are $3 and children ages 5 and younger are free.
- Senior citizens (60 years and older): The Five Points Bank Golden Club Senior Pass offers a discounted price of $5.
- Five Points Bank Fun Zone Wristband: Advance discounted wristbands are $20 and include admission to the Wade Shows Carnival and unlimited rides all-day for one-day only. During the 11-day event, tickets will be $30 Monday-Thursday and $35 Friday-Sunday. Single tickets will be available on-site. Carnival wristband tickets do not include outside gate admission.
Beginning Aug. 1, Pump & Pantry locations will sell discounted tickets and wristbands, with no handling fees, for the 2021 State Fair.
2021 Nebraska Lottery Concert Series lineup features:
- Happy Together Tour, 2 p.m. Aug. 30. Tickets: $15 – Reserved seating
- We Are Messengers, 7 p.m. Sept. 1. Free with gate admission
- Kevin Costner & Modern West, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2. Tickets: $31 front-of-stage (Golden Harvest Pit) and $21 general admission
- Banda Los Sebastianes, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Tickets: $31 front-of-stage (Golden Harvest Pit) and $21 general admission
- Jon Pardi, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4. Tickets: $31 front-of-stage (Golden Harvest Pit) and $21 general admission