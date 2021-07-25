Nebraska State Fair tickets now on sale

GRAND ISLAND — Nebraska State Fair patrons can purchase tickets for all concerts, gate admission and the carnival. Tickets can be purchased online at StateFair.org or at the box office, located in the Nebraska Building at 501 E. Fonner Park Road, Monday through Friday, during normal business hours.

Nebraska State Fair again will offer the Hometown Pass, sponsored by Home Federal Bank, for $10. Aug. 30-Sept. 2, the Hometown Pass includes five entrance tickets, and can be broken up between days or used in a single outing among five people. Hometown Passes will only be sold through Aug. 26.

Gate admission information:

- Adults: Advance discounted gate admission up until Aug. 26 is $10. Beginning Aug. 27, gate admission will be $12.

- Gate admission: $6 Monday-Thursday (no advance sales)

- Children: ages 6-12 are $3 and children ages 5 and younger are free.

- Senior citizens (60 years and older): The Five Points Bank Golden Club Senior Pass offers a discounted price of $5.

