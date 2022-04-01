Nebraska Science Festival kicks off today with events

The Nebraska Science Festival begins today and runs through April 30, with a myriad of science and technology-related activities.
Participating cities include Ashland, Bellevue, Denton, Grand Island, Gretna, Kearney, Lincoln, North Platte, Omaha, Raymond and Wayne.
The science festival, launched in 2012 by the University of Nebraska Medical Center, lets participants discover the importance of science and how it is intertwined in our daily lives. Activities are interactive, relevant and fun for kids and adults.
Activities will be promoted on NeSciFest.com, as well as on Twitter (@NESciFest) and Facebook (NE SciFest). Some indoor events require the wear of masks.
Below are some of the SciFest events. To see all events, and to learn if reservations or tickets are required, go to nescifest.com and click “Schedule.” Find events by date.
n Ask a Meteorologist virtual event with KETV NewsWatch 7’s Meteorologist Caitlin Harvey. Virtual event, Nebraska Science Festival Facebook page, 10-11 a.m. April 28.
n Virtual Omaha Science Café — Discover an environment that uses sensors to assess a person’s physiological or psychological state and then adjusts (lighting, sound, projections) to help someone self-regulate. Learn about this via Zoom or livestream on the UNMC Science Cafe Facebook page (Facebook account not needed to view). 9 a.m. April 13.
n Explore The Science of Memory with UNMC — Join Opera Omaha at The Benson Theater or via livestream for a new production of Eugene Onegin. The community conversation will explore the science of memory with UNMC scientists David Warren, PhD, and John O’Hara, PsyD. Free admission, but registration is required. 6 p.m. April 12.