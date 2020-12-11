Nebraska Public Power District keeps rates steady for 2021

COLUMBUS — Electric rates for 2021 will not increase compared with 2020, the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors voted Thursday.

For the eighth consecutive year, NPPD retail customers will see no increase, on average, for the upcoming year, effective February. At the same time, public power districts and municipalities that purchase electricity at the wholesale level from NPPD will see a fourth consecutive year with no base rate increase.

And adding to no rate increases for 2021 on the wholesale side, rural public power districts and municipalities will see a production cost adjustment credit providing a one-year average bill reduction of 10.2% below base rates for the next year, beginning in February and ending in January 2022.

NPPD’s Board voted to return $73.2 million in rate stabilization funds through the credit adjustment back to its wholesale customers that include 46 municipalities and 24 rural public power districts and rural cooperatives.

NPPD will enter an eighth year without a base rate increase for its retail customers that includes residential, commercial and industrial customers in 79 communities in NPPD’s service territory, including Kearney, where customers who receive a bill directly from NPPD will continue to see a credit on their monthly bill between February 2021 through January 2022. The credit will reduce bills from 2% to 4%, according to NPPD.