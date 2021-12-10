Nebraska Public Power District joins Omaha, Lincoln in decarbonization commitment

COLUMBUS — By a 9-2 vote Thursday, the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors adopted a decarbonization goal of net-zero carbon by 2050. Nebraska Conservation Voters, a statewide organization that advocates for policies to protect the environment for future generations, applauded Thursday’s vote.

NCV’s Deputy Director Chelsea Johnson said, “NPPD’s vote is pro-growth, pro-economic development, pro-jobs, pro-opportunity, and pro-clean air and water. Setting a decarbonization goal signals commitment to all of these principles, so it makes sense that the NPPD Board adopted this policy and that Nebraskans are behind them.”

With the adoption of the policy, NPPD joins Omaha Public Power District and Lincoln Electric System, Nebraska’s other two major electric utilities, who have already committed to decarbonization.

Nearly every Nebraskan now receives electricity from a utility committed to carbon neutrality.

“We have talked to voters across the state and poll after poll confirms what we have heard again and again, that there is broad public support for clean energy and reducing pollution. This is a historic day for Nebraska, and we are excited about the path forward,” Johnson said.