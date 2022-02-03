Nebraska probation officer faces charges in alleged case with former client

KEARNEY — A Nebraska probation officer who reported being kidnapped, robbed and assaulted in December is being accused of lying about the incident, and reportedly was instead in a relationship with her alleged attacker.
Mara Stamp, 31, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with tampering with physical evidence, a felony, and misdemeanor false reporting in the Dec. 18 incident. Stamp accused her former probation client Shawn W. Smith, 35, of Kearney of coming to her house, hitting her several times, taking her to an ATM where he forced her to withdraw money, then allegedly threatening her if she told anyone.
Smith was arrested and charged in Buffalo County Court with felony kidnapping, robbery, terroristic threats, and misdemeanor flight to avoid arrest, third-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense in the incident. However, the kidnapping and robbery charges were dismissed Wednesday by Buffalo County Attorney Shawn Eatherton.
The remainder of Smith’s charges were sent to district court for trial. A hearing date has not been set.
In Stamp’s case, court records indicate she was in a romantic and intimate relationship with Smith on Dec. 18. At the time of Smith’s arrest he told Kearney Police Department officers Stamp was a “cheater and liar.”
Smith said on Dec. 18 he went to Smith’s house in southeast Kearney where he found her in bed with another man, and he became upset. Smith said he and Stamp had been in a relationship for about six months and they tried to keep it a secret because Stamp was a probation officer who had previously supervised Smith as her client.
Court records show Stamp was Smith’s probation officer in August 2016.
Before Dec. 18 incident Smith told KPD he had been living at Stamp’s house for about 30 days. He described to KPD several paintings he had made that Stamp had hanging on the walls of her house.
KPD met with Stamp at her house where she initially denied any relationship with Smith, saying he was just a prior client, and that she hadn’t seen him for about two months. Inside the house police noticed blank places on Stamp’s walls where it appeared something previously had hung, and where Smith had earlier told police his paintings were located.
A few days later records indicate KPD returned to Stamp’s house for a follow-up interview where they noticed paintings around the house had been moved. One painting was found sticking out of a metal trash container in her garage. When they looked at the paint KPD found a yellow notebook with a note addressed to “Shawn,” and signed with a heart and “always Mara.”
Police also retrieved Stamp’s cellphone at the time. When officers returned her phone later in the day they tried to retrieve the painting from the trash can, although the container had been emptied and the painting was missing.
Records indicate Stamp claimed she didn’t know where the painting went, although KPD found it in the back seat of her vehicle parked in her garage. KPD seized the painting, along with two others from the back seat.
The yellow notebook also was missing from the trash can. It was later found, torn up and in a plastic bag under the kitchen sink, records indicate.
The investigation revealed Stamp was involved in a relationship with Smith, that he knew where Stamp lived because Smith had lived with her at one time, and that Stamp allegedly deleted messages from her cellphone between her and Smith.
Here’s what court records show was initially reported in the Dec. 18 incident:
The Dec. 18 incident began around 1:31 a.m. when a man called the Kearney Police Department asking officers to check on the welfare of a woman at a house in the 1000 block of 15th Street. The man said he had been in bed with the woman when another man came to the residence and tried to punch him.
The man reporting the incident left the residence, but was concerned about the woman’s safety.
When KPD arrived at the house a neighbor told police a man and woman left in a silver sport utility vehicle. As KPD rang the doorbell to the residence a silver SUV matching the description of the SUV pulled into the driveway to the east, then backed out the driveway heading east on 15th Street at a high rate of speed without its headlights on.
An officer stopped the vehicle in the 1400 block of Avenue K, where, records indicate the driver, Smith, had a strong odor of alcohol. The passenger, known to officers as Stamp, had an abrasion on her lower lip, blood on her mouth, face, hands and clothing, and when the officer asked her what had happened, she said Smith beat her up.
Stamp was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan where she was treated and released.
Stamp told police she had been lying in bed around 1 a.m. when she heard a knock at her door. Thinking it could be her neighbor or ex-boyfriend she answered it, and not registering who it was asked if he was OK. The man pulled her outside, shoving her to the ground where she hit her head on a ceramic pot, which caused her to momentarily black out.
The man went into the residence and the woman was locked out. She went around the residence and knocked on a bedroom window, but got no response and returned to the front door where Smith let her back in, according to records.
Stamp tried to use her phone to call her mother, based on records, but Smith took it away, accusing her of trying to call police. He then told her to give him money, or he would beat her.
The woman got back her cellphone and went into the bedroom to put on clothes, according to records, where Smith allegedly hit her in the face 10-15 times and kicked her in the ribs.
Smith allegedly told the woman he wanted $1,000, and took her to an ATM to make a withdraw.
The woman withdrew $500 from one bank, and told the man to go to another bank to get the remaining money. Instead, Smith allegedly gave the woman until noon Saturday to get the rest of the money.
Smith allegedly threatened the woman if she didn’t get the remaining money he had friends in Omaha who would find her and her child. Smith then drove back to the residence on 15th Street, but when they arrived he saw KPD and fled the area.
Smith and the alleged victim were stopped a short time later and Smith was arrested for DUI where records show preliminary breath tests indicated his blood alcohol content at .176 and .146.
The legal content for an adult to drink and drive in Nebraska is .08.
Deb Minardi, Nebraska Probation administrator, said Stamp resigned her position when state officials started their inquiry.
“This unfortunate incident involving Ms. Stamp was brought to our immediate attention. The Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation immediately started an internal inquiry to ensure all relevant facts where obtained,” she said in an email response to the Hub. “It important to note all probation personnel are held to a high standard and education, training and policies are in place to ensure these standards are met.”
Stamp is scheduled to appear Feb. 10 in Buffalo County Court for a preliminary hearing on her charges.
