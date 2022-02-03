Nebraska probation officer faces charges in alleged case with former client

When KPD arrived at the house a neighbor told police a man and woman left in a silver sport utility vehicle. As KPD rang the doorbell to the residence a silver SUV matching the description of the SUV pulled into the driveway to the east, then backed out the driveway heading east on 15th Street at a high rate of speed without its headlights on.

An officer stopped the vehicle in the 1400 block of Avenue K, where, records indicate the driver, Smith, had a strong odor of alcohol. The passenger, known to officers as Stamp, had an abrasion on her lower lip, blood on her mouth, face, hands and clothing, and when the officer asked her what had happened, she said Smith beat her up.

Stamp was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan where she was treated and released.

Stamp told police she had been lying in bed around 1 a.m. when she heard a knock at her door. Thinking it could be her neighbor or ex-boyfriend she answered it, and not registering who it was asked if he was OK. The man pulled her outside, shoving her to the ground where she hit her head on a ceramic pot, which caused her to momentarily black out.