Nebraska Pride Sweet Adelines to sing about Fab ’50s in Kearney

KEARNEY — It is showtime.
Nebraska Pride Chorus of Sweet Adelines International will present its annual show. The title this year is “The 4Ever Fab ’50s” featuring music from the 1950s to get the audience tapping toes and singing along (in their heads) to well-known lyrics and upbeat, harmonious tunes.
Under co-directors Evie Caldwell and Connie Witt, women from 10 central Nebraska towns join in bringing the fun-filled afternoon or evening of a cappella singing, barbershop style, to Arapahoe, Kearney and North Platte.
Caldwell, master director from McCook, and Witt from Kearney, have shared in the duties of leading the chorus for 10 years.
Special guests performers this year include the 1733 Chorus in Kearney, special auditioned high school group the Déjà Blue in Arapahoe, high school select chorus The Blue and Gold Singers in North Platte, as well as quartets within the chorus.
“The 4Ever Fab ’50s” showtimes, date and venues are:
- 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at Arapahoe High School
- 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney
- 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the North Platte High School Theater.
Donations will be accepted for admission.