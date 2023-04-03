BEATRICE — Nebraska Press Women will hold their Spring Conference 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22 at the Homestead National Monument Education Center in Beatrice.

The public is invited.

Morning speakers will be author Alan J. Bartels, former editor of NebraskaLife magazine, and Carol Lomicky, professor emerita in journalism at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Bartels' topic, "How not to become a writer," will include an update on his second book, "100 Things to Do in the Nebraska Sandhills Before You Die," which will be published in September.

Lomicky will speak on "Newspapers: Gone Like the Buffalo?" and focus on what newspaper mergers, acquisitions and closures mean for local communities.

NPW High School Communications Contest winners will be recognized at lunch.

Afternoon speaker LuAnn Schindler of Clearwater will discuss launching a new weekly newspaper, the Summerland Advocate-Messenger, in 2019. She was honored by the National Federation of Press Women as its national communicator of achievement last June.

A 6 p.m. banquet is planned at the Black Crow restaurant. Mary Hepburn, a longtime columnist for the North Platte Telegraph, and the late Linda Beerman, a TV broadcaster from Lincoln, will be inducted into the Marian Andersen Nebraska Women’s Journalism Hall of Fame.

Registrations are $70 per person for the full day (including dinner) or $40 for the day program only (lunch and speakers).

Register at nebraskapresswomen.org, or send checks made out to Nebraska Press Women by 5 p.m. April 18 to NPW Treasurer Lori Potter at 4437 Parkwood Lane, Kearney, NE 68845.

The Victorian Inn and My Place Hotel, both in Beatrice, are offering $109 per night rates to NPW conference attendees.