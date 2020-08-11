HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege currently is updating its exotic animal displays.
Since before 1980, the museum has been proud to display the unique and exotic animals donated by the late Kenneth Cramer and the late Willard C. Sargent. Before the July 2019 flood, the animals were displayed in two different locations. Now, with all the updates, the two animal rooms have been combined and given a fresh new look.
Animals that visitors can view at the museum include an Alaskan polar bear, a Bengal tiger, wild boar, North American bobcat, moose and elk.
The animal enclosures also are getting new backdrops. The scenes have been designed and painted by several local artists including: Coral McCay, M. Collier, L. Schism, Ashly Yeverno, M.C. Hier, H. Swearingen, M. Wood and Mrs. Wiese.
The Nebraska Prairie Museum has more than 65,000 square feet of historical artifacts. The museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is by donation.
The Nebraska Prairie Museum is located one-half mile north of Holdrege on Highway 183.