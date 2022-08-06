Nebraska Prairie Museum accepting photos of sod houses

HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege is in pursuit of photos of sod houses.

The museum is the home of the National Sod House Society and has accumulated many sod house scrapbooks. The Don O. Lindgren Genealogy Library volunteer, Mike Hartzog, is working to preserve the vital piece of Nebraska history. He is organizing the scrapbooks, photos and information by Nebraska county location.

The museum is hoping to grow the collection with more photographs. The photos need to be labeled with any information about the home, including name and contact information.

The items can be dropped off at the Nebraska Prairie Museum and will be returned to the owner once they are scanned into the museum’s computer system.

If you feel uncomfortable dropping off the photo, stop by the museum on a Tuesday afternoon, and volunteers will scan it while you wait. Call 308-995-5015 in advance to ensure a volunteer is available.

The Nebraska Prairie Museum is located one-half mile north of Holdrege on Highway 183. It is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission is by freewill donation.