'Nebraska Pioneer Cookbook' compiled by Kay Graber

nebraska pioneer cookbook

A new edition of a 1974 classic by Kay Graber, “Nebraska Pioneer Cookbook,” can be accessed as an ebook.

 UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA PRESS, COURTESY

Published by the University of Nebraska Press, the book collected recipes for pemmican and pickled plums, sauerkraut and salmi of quail, Swedish flatbread and Bohemian kolaches and Danish meat roll — dishes familiar and foods exotic.

Graber takes readers on a tour of the state from Lewis and Clark to the Age of Elegance. Nebraska, a land of extremes in its cuisine as well as with its weather, features a variety of cultures with unique foods.

Interspersed with the recipes are descriptions of food preparation and fare which tell us much about how our forebears lived — industriously, ingeniously and sometimes very well. Although many of the recipes could not be duplicated in today’s kitchens, there is plenty here to challenge and stimulate amateur and professional chefs.

The University of Nebraska Press published the ebook edition in July. For more information visit NebraskaPress.unl.edu.

