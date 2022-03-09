 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska LEAD group members wonder what will follow in Ukraine

Kyiv Overlook

 It was a cold, gray January 2006 day when this photo was taken overlooking Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the “City of Seven Hills.” The only color was in the gold cathedral domes.

 Courtesy, Deb VanMatre

EDITOR’S NOTE:

 This is the second of two stories about Nebraska agriculture and the crisis in Ukraine.

HOLDREGE — Nebraskans and people around the world have felt sorrow and despair the past two weeks when watching news reports about death and destruction during the unprovoked, ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

News images take Nebraska LEAD class 24 members back to their 2006 international seminar that included Ukraine, and cause them to wonder what has happened to places they saw and people they met.

“One of the first pictures we took was overlooking the capital city of Kyiv,” Gibbon Mayor Deb VanMatre said, pointing to a snapshot of gray January clouds settled over the city and several gold domes as the only bit of color. “I’m thinking that those cathedrals and other buildings will be bombed.”

Deb VanMatre

Deb VanMatre

Her classmates, including Dave Hunt, Nancy Garrelts and Shane Westcott of Holdrege, and Cindi Allen, an Ogallala ag producer now serving as Nebraska’s assistant secretary of state for international trade, have similar concerns.

Allen’s mind is on another historic place in Kyiv, Independence Square. It’s the site of the Orange Revolution, a peaceful mass protest in late 2004 that forced authorities to overturn a rigged presidential election and bring in reformist leaders.

“That is a great piece of their history,” Allen said, comparing it to monuments Americans see on the mall in Washington, D.C.

Shane Westcott, Nancy Garrelts, Dave Hunt

The Nebraska LEAD Program class 24 went to Russia, Ukraine and Poland in January 2006. The three class members from Holdrege are, from left, Shane Westcott, Nancy Garrelts and Dave Hunt, pictured at the old Holdrege depot where Westcott has his office as his family’s farm and ranch manager.

The LEAD group also visited Russia and Poland in 2006. Ukraine stops also included the city of Lviv; a Soviet-style collective farm made up of 2-hectare plots with many owners; a farm equipment distributor; and Lviv State Agricultural University.

“Even while we were there, Russia was always trying to suppress Ukraine as much as it could,” said Westcott, who manages his family’s 3W farms, with crop production around Holdrege and a Valentine-area ranch.

Soviet influence

VanMatre, who was general manager of the Nebraska Turkey Growers processing plant in Gibbon in 2006, said one sign of a remaining Soviet mindset in Ukraine, which gained its independence in 1991, was that people still didn’t understand supply and demand.

Farmer and Guide

 Pavel Volynets discusses his farming operation southeast of Kyiv that includes harvesting mushrooms three times a year in addition to growing vegetables from May to September. At right is the Ukrainian tour guide for LEAD 24.

When a Lviv State Agricultural University instructor was asked how much had changed in Ukraine since the fall of the Soviet Union, “He said, ‘You’re here. You would never have been allowed to come here under the Communist regime,” VanMatre recalled.

Other classmates said that while young people in Russia and Ukraine were striving for more freedom and opportunity, they also deferred to an older generation who had lived their whole lives in the Soviet system.

“One thing I remember was how fertile the soil was,” said Hunt, who owns a financial and estate planning business in Holdrege and also has interests in his family’s cattle operation near Oxford. “I thought if they ever got their infrastructure together, they’d really be big producers.”

Infrastructure issues were clear when the train the Nebraskans rode from Russia to Ukraine stopped at the border to adjust rail car wheels to fit track of a different width.

LEAD 24 group

LEAD 24 class members from central Nebraska, pictured during their 2006 visit to a Ukraine farm, are, back from left, Kelly Koch of Kearney, Duane Kimball of Callaway, and Dave Hunt and Shane Westcott of Holdrege. In front are Nancy Garrelts of Holdrege, left, and Deb VanMatre of Gibbon.

Hunt and his classmates estimated that much of the farm equipment in Ukraine dated back to the 1950s and 1960s, and “higher tech” ’70s-era teaching equipment was being used at the ag university in Lviv.

The welcome they received was much warmer in Ukraine than in Russia.

Westcott said staff at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow told them to “feel free to speak freely now,” once they were in the building. The LEAD group also was reminded that they were being followed while in Russia.

Nebraska Assistant Secretary of State Allen said the U.S. Ambassador to Russia told them about “a menu of concerns,” including Russia’s interest in Ukraine and also the Republic of Georgia.

Garrelts, a Holdrege farmer who was a full-time attorney in private practice in 2006, said Russians outside of the cities were more friendly. “I didn’t feel welcome, but I wasn’t scared,” she said about her time in Russia.

Remembering Ukraine

“The Ukraine people, overall, seemed happier than the people in Russia,” Westcott said, and more friendly.

Hunt said LEAD class members went everywhere as a whole group while in Russia, but went sightseeing and to restaurants on their own or in small groups in Ukraine. “I think I would have felt comfortable asking someone in Ukraine for help. But not in Russia,” Garrelts added.

As Westcott, Hunt and Garrelts sat in Westcott’s office at the old Holdrege depot last week, they talked about Ukrainians they met in 2006 - farmers, waitresses, business owners, tour guides and teachers - and wondered what has happened to them.

“You feel it was just a good country,” Hunt said. “It’s sad … I never thought in my lifetime there would be tanks and this kind of war. I thought it would be a cyber war or something.”

Farm Equipment

Features of farm equipment at Biliy Stik village near Lviv and at other sites in Ukraine reminded LEAD 24 class members of U.S. brands during the 1950s and 1960s.

“You know it’s a global economy, but I didn’t think about it affecting my business at that time,” Garrelts said, noting that skyrocketing inflation, made worse by the Ukraine crisis, is affecting Nebraska ag producers.

Allen admires the strength shown by Ukrainians and worries that the United States isn’t doing enough to help them as the fighting continues and families are separated. “The world is watching,” she added.

She and VanMatre said the news that Russia bombed a large nuclear power plant in Ukraine reminded them of visiting a museum there focused on the April 1986 Chernobyl disaster. They saw the scorched land and learned about other damages from the radiation released.

“You see that pride (in Ukraine) where they’re taking up arms to defend their country,” VanMatre said, remembering when she saw Kyiv’s streets full of people doing everyday activities. “That’s kind of amazing

