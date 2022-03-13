Nebraska LEAD Fellowship applications now available

KEARNEY — Fellowship applications for Nebraska Leadership Education/Action Development Group 41 are now available for men and women involved in production agriculture or agribusiness.

The Nebraska LEAD Program prepares the spokespersons, problem-solvers and decision makers for Nebraska and its agricultural industry.

Up to 30 men and women with demonstrated leadership potential will be selected from five geographic districts across the state. The safety of LEAD participants and all who are associated with the program will be first and foremost during this global pandemic, Terry Hejny, Nebraska LEAD Program director, said.

Nebraska LEAD Fellows participate in three-day seminars each month from mid-September through early April. They also participate in a 10-day national study/travel seminar and a two-week international study/travel seminar.

Seminar themes include leadership assessment and potential, natural resources and energy, agricultural policy, leadership through communication, Nebraska’s political process, global perspectives, nuclear energy, social issues, understanding and developing leadership skills, agribusiness and marketing, advances in health care and the resources and people of Nebraska’s Panhandle.

Now in its 38th year, the program is operated by the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council, a nonprofit organization, in collaboration with the University of Nebraska’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and in cooperation with Nebraska colleges and universities, business and industry, and individuals.

Applications are due by June 15. They are available at leadprogram@unl.edu. They can also be requested in writing at 104 ACB, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, NE 68583-0940; or by calling (402) 472-6810. To learn about the selection process, visit www.lead.unl.edu