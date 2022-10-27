Nebraska landowners can get 3-day head start on deer hunt

LINCOLN — Landowners interested in the special landowner deer season, now in its second year, should be aware of three changes beginning in 2022.

The season gives a qualifying landowner a three-day season on his or her property preceding the regular firearm deer season.

The $8 special landowner deer permit is valid only for the three-day season: Nov. 5-7. It is not valid for the November firearm season, and it is not valid as a limited landowner permit.

Changes for 2022 are:

• Qualifying landowners and immediate family may have up to eight of these permits for $8 each. Last year they could have four permits.

• No more than two permits may be issued to persons age 19 or older, and no more than six permits may be issued to persons younger than 19. Last year, no more than two permits could be issued to persons younger than 19.

• The definition of immediate family has been expanded and now includes spouse, child, stepchild, spouse of child or stepchild, grandchild, step grandchild, spouse of grandchild or step grandchild, sibling sharing ownership or spouse of sibling.

Qualifying landowners may designate permits to themselves or immediate family members to hunt on their property only during the special landowner deer season. A landowner or immediate family member may have no more than one permit per calendar year.

For more information, visit OutdoorNebraska.org or read the Nebraska Big Game Guide at OutdoorNebraska.gov/Guides.