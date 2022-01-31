Nebraska history comes to life at Kearney's Meadowlark Elementary

Fourth-graders at Meadowlark are learning about Nebraska from “famous Nebraskans.”

Students selected from a list of famous Nebraskans, past and current, and then become that character. Kids researched the person, wrote a report, prepared a live presentation, and presented it to students as they cycle through the stations.

Students dressed, acted, and some even talked like their famous counterparts.

“It has been a fun way for our students to learn about famous Nebraskans and Nebraska history,” said fourth-grade teacher Ashley Mostek, whose class performed their lessons this week. “The students really get into learning about their person and those that visit remember a lot about the people in the presentations.”

The next time history will come to life is 10 a.m. Thursday at Meadowlark in Mrs. Bartels’ fourth-grade classroom.

Mrs. Bartel’s students selected from these famous Nebraskans: Clayton Anderson, Frank North, Evelyn Sharp, Henry Fonda, Crazy Horse, Fred Astaire, Red Cloud, Ben Kuroki, Grace Abbott, Willa Cather, Eileen Harmon, Warren Buffett, Johnny Carson, Tom Osborne, John J. Pershing, Edwin Perkins, Lance Morgan and Susan La Fleche.

This week, students in Mrs. Mostek’s class performed from a different list of famous Nebraskans: George Norris, John Pershing, Susette La Flesche, Frank North, Willa Cather, Edwin Perkins, Tom Osborne, Malcolm X, Grace Abbott, Joyce Hall, Evelyn Sharp, Red Cloud, Crazy Horse, Standing Bear, Grover Cleveland Alexander, Clayton Anderson, Mildred Brown, Father Edward Flanagan, Mari Sandoz, Loren Eiseley and William Jennings Bryan.