 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska history comes to life at Kearney's Meadowlark Elementary
0 Comments
top story

Nebraska history comes to life at Kearney's Meadowlark Elementary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Meadowlark Elementary

Hudson Willrich, right, portrays Williams Jennings Bryan as another student listens intently. Evelyn Rowling, left, portrays Mildred Brown.

 courtesy/Kearney Public Schools

Fourth-graders at Meadowlark are learning about Nebraska from “famous Nebraskans.”

Students selected from a list of famous Nebraskans, past and current, and then become that character. Kids researched the person, wrote a report, prepared a live presentation, and presented it to students as they cycle through the stations.

Students dressed, acted, and some even talked like their famous counterparts.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Meadowlark Elementary

BriteLeigh Kotalik, left, portrays Joyce Hall, an American businessman born in David City, and the founder of Hallmark Cards. Also pictured are Kynlee Broekemeier, third from left, portraying Susette La Flesche, a native American writer from the Omaha tribe, and Brooklyn Farlee portraying Willa Cather, a writer from Red Cloud.

“It has been a fun way for our students to learn about famous Nebraskans and Nebraska history,” said fourth-grade teacher Ashley Mostek, whose class performed their lessons this week. “The students really get into learning about their person and those that visit remember a lot about the people in the presentations.”

The next time history will come to life is 10 a.m. Thursday at Meadowlark in Mrs. Bartels’ fourth-grade classroom.

Mrs. Bartel’s students selected from these famous Nebraskans: Clayton Anderson, Frank North, Evelyn Sharp, Henry Fonda, Crazy Horse, Fred Astaire, Red Cloud, Ben Kuroki, Grace Abbott, Willa Cather, Eileen Harmon, Warren Buffett, Johnny Carson, Tom Osborne, John J. Pershing, Edwin Perkins, Lance Morgan and Susan La Fleche.

This week, students in Mrs. Mostek’s class performed from a different list of famous Nebraskans: George Norris, John Pershing, Susette La Flesche, Frank North, Willa Cather, Edwin Perkins, Tom Osborne, Malcolm X, Grace Abbott, Joyce Hall, Evelyn Sharp, Red Cloud, Crazy Horse, Standing Bear, Grover Cleveland Alexander, Clayton Anderson, Mildred Brown, Father Edward Flanagan, Mari Sandoz, Loren Eiseley and William Jennings Bryan.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Shifting remote work from reactionary solution to long-term strategy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gibbon man charged with exposing himself
Local News

Gibbon man charged with exposing himself

Jonathon M. Anderson, 22, of Gibbon is charged in Buffalo County Court with public indecency and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors, on Jan. 16 in Gibbon. He was arrested Friday on the warrant.

COVID cases reach all-time high in Two Rivers region
Local News

COVID cases reach all-time high in Two Rivers region

  • Updated

That is the highest weekly total of new cases recorded in Two Rivers since pandemic record-keeping began on March 20, 2020. The primary culprit is the omicron variant, a highly contagious strain which arrived in the seven-county Two Rivers region late last year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News