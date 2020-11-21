Nebraska has had the second-most competitive housing market according to Insurify data

KEARNEY — To achieve its top-10 most competitive housing markets, Insurify, a home insurance comparison site, used housing market data from Redfin to evaluate states across three metrics:

- Months of supply (inventory divided by home sales, which indicates how long it would take supply to be bought up if no new homes came on the market);

- Share of homes sold above list price (percent of homes sales with a sale price greater than their latest list price covering all homes with a sale date during a given period); and,

- Number of homes that went under sales contracts within two weeks of their listing date.

To calculate how competitive a state’s real estate market has been during the COVID-19 pandemic, the data scientists at Insurify took the average of each of the three metrics from March to September 2020. These scaled values then were used to create a standardized composite score out of 15 for each state — 15 being the most competitive, while 1 being the least. North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming did not receive scores because data was unavailable.