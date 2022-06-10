 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska GOP leader speaking Monday to Buffalo Co. Republicans

KEARNEY — Taylor Gage, the executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, will speak next week to members of the Buffalo County Republican Party.

Gage will focus on the upcoming Republican State Convention being held July 9 in Kearney. All registered Republicans are encouraged to attend.

Gage’s presentation will be on the agenda for the county GOP’s meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the Kearney Public Library. All are welcome to attend.

Also next week, Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller will be the featured speaker for Tuesday’s meeting of the Buffalo County Republican Women.

Miller will discuss the new communication system that recently was implemented. All registered Republicans are welcome to attend the meeting that’s scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kearney library.

