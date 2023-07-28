LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider staff recommendations to increase the fee for state park entry permits when it meets Aug. 4 in Valentine.

The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. at the Niobrara Lodge, 803 E. Highway 20.

Staff will propose raising the annual permit for Nebraska-licensed vehicles from $30 to $35 and a temporary (daily) permit from $6 to $7 beginning Jan. 1, 2024. An approval would also activate an increase in permit fees for vehicles licensed outside of Nebraska. Those annual permits would increase from $60 to $70, with the daily permit increasing from $12 to $14.

The duplicate permit would go from $15 to $17.50 for Nebraska-licensed vehicles and $30 to $35 for vehicles licensed outside of Nebraska.

The commissioners also will consider authorizing one lottery and one auction permit for a 2024 bighorn sheep hunting season. The season would be Dec. 3-22.

Separately, staff will recommend commissioners approve an application period for a potential bighorn management hunt (one is not recommended at this time). Approval would allow for a management hunt application period separate from a regular sheep hunt application period.

If a management season were approved in the future, it would be for Nebraska residents only, and the application period would begin 60 days before the opening of the management season and last 14 days. Management hunts would only be approved to manage the health and sustainability of a bighorn herd.

A complete meeting agenda can be found at OutdoorNebraska.gov on our “public notices” webpage. Find proposed changes to Commission regulations and orders on the “rules, regulations and orders” page.