Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office investigating early Wednesday morning fire that destroyed Axtell house

AXTELL — A rural Axtell home was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning.

Axtell Volunteer Fire and Rescue was called to the house fire at 1:11 a.m. Wednesday on H road in rural Axtell, said Axtell Fire Chief Jeff England. When Axtell arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Members of Quad Cities Mutual Aid, including Minden, Wilcox, Hildreth, Franklin, Campbell and Upland, responded to the blaze at about 1:30 a.m., said Minden Fire Chief Tom Brown. Brown estimated there were about 30 firefighters battling the fire.

England estimated it took the fire departments about 25 minutes to knock down the fire. The people renting the home had been moving out in order for the landlord to do more work on the property, and there were no occupants in the two-story house at the time of the fire, said England.

The departments had the fire under control around 2:30 a.m., and they left the scene at about 5 a.m. The home was a total loss, and a detached two-car garage was damaged by the blaze.