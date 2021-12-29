 Skip to main content
Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office investigating early Wednesday morning fire that destroyed Axtell house
top story

Nebraska Fire Marshal's office investigating early Wednesday morning fire that destroyed Axtell house

  Updated
Axtell home fire

A home in rural Axtell caught fire early Wednesday morning and is a total loss. Volunteers from seven area fire departments responded to the blaze and was able to knock it down within 25 minutes, said Axtell Fire Chief Jeff England.

 Ashley Bebensee, Kearney Hub

AXTELL — A rural Axtell home was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning.

Axtell Volunteer Fire and Rescue was called to the house fire at 1:11 a.m. Wednesday on H road in rural Axtell, said Axtell Fire Chief Jeff England. When Axtell arrived on the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Members of Quad Cities Mutual Aid, including Minden, Wilcox, Hildreth, Franklin, Campbell and Upland, responded to the blaze at about 1:30 a.m., said Minden Fire Chief Tom Brown. Brown estimated there were about 30 firefighters battling the fire.

England estimated it took the fire departments about 25 minutes to knock down the fire. The people renting the home had been moving out in order for the landlord to do more work on the property, and there were no occupants in the two-story house at the time of the fire, said England.

The departments had the fire under control around 2:30 a.m., and they left the scene at about 5 a.m. The home was a total loss, and a detached two-car garage was damaged by the blaze.

England believed the cause of the fire was due to electrical issues. The remnants of the structure continued to smoke early Wednesday afternoon, and England said the fire department would continue to monitor it in case it did flare up again.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com

