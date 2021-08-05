Nebraska faces statewide internet access challenge

In Omaha, quality broadband is the difference between retaining major employers or losing them, said Anthony Goins of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. He said Omaha faced the potential loss of Blue Cross Blue Shield after the pandemic when the health insurance company discovered employees could work from home and still perform many necessary functions.

Panelist state Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson said the federal CARES Act contains seed money for local broadband systems, but he said pooling resources with city-county partnerships could stretch local dollars. Friesen said it’s estimated that building an effective broadband network in Nebraska could cost $4 billion to $5 billion.

The lawmaker said that nationally, $65 billion in federal money is allocated to build networks. That sum doesn’t include operating costs.

The Nebraska Legislature has allocated $20 million per year to expand broadband. Friesen said Nebraska also has created a position for a statewide broadband coordinator, but so far there have been no applicants.