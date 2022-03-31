Nebraska Department of Transportation reveals winners of “Name a Snowplow” contest

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced winners of its inaugural “Name a Snowplow” contest, and the elementary school with the most winning names is Bloomfield. Elementary students from the northeast Nebraska community of 1,393 entered eight of the winning names.
The DOT contest attracted more than 300 submissions by Nebraska elementary students, and the list was narrowed to 17 winners.
According to Shannon Ankeny, NDOT director of communications and public policy, the creativity of students’ submissions was impressive, making it difficult to narrow down the list.
Among the winners are: Blizzard of Oz, Darth Blader, Snowbuster and Snow Big Red.
Ankeny said, “We were excited to give Nebraska’s students the chance to get involved in naming our plows. It’s also a great way to recognize our hardworking snowplow drivers and maintenance workers, who are often the unsung heroes of keeping our roads safe during and after winter weather.”
Plows selected for new names will be listed at plows.nebraska.gov where the name and location of each plow is available in real time. While NDOT has more than 600 snowplows, these 17 winners will be the only ones identified by name for now.