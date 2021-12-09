Nebraska Department of Transportation and State Patrol urge preparedness for upcoming winter storm

LINCOLN— The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions starting tonight (Thursday) through Saturday across many areas of Nebraska.

The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall across most of Nebraska, with some areas seeing accumulation of several inches. As of now, the snowstorm is expected to more heavily affect north and northwest Nebraska, but most of the state is likely to have some snow.

“For most of us, this may be the first time driving in winter conditions this season. That’s why preparation ahead of time is so vital,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “If you are traveling this week, be sure your vehicle is ready for winter weather, check Nebraska’s advanced 511 system, and practice safe winter driving when you head out.”

Last month, NDOT unveiled the upgraded Nebraska 511 Advanced Traveler System. In addition to viewing live cameras, road reports, and closure information, the system now includes live weather radar that will allow travelers to monitor storms as they move through Nebraska.