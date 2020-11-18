Nebraska Department of Labor opens new job center in Kearney

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Department of Labor today opened a new job center at 315 60th St. in Kearney.

The new location will share an office with Kearney Works in Heritage Plaza. NDOL’s Re-employment Services team will be on site 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays with an increased presence planned for 2021.

Kearney Works is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.

“Kearney is one of Nebraska’s fastest growing communities and it’s important to provide our services to the local businesses and individuals seeking employment,” said John H. Albin, commissioner of labor.

Kearney Works has leased the office space, which is located next to Vocational Rehabilitation. The new space allows for a partnership that maximizes resources and programs.

Elizabeth Roetman, Kearney Works executive director, said: “This partnership is critical to expand the resources available to employers and job seekers. Kearney Works has struggled to meet demand and we are thankful for the Nebraska Department of Labor for their support in adding their services in Kearney.”