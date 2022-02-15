LINCOLN — It’s a use it or lose it proposition, Gov. Pete Rickets said. Unless Nebraska builds a $500 million canal to carry South Platte River water into Nebraska, Colorado can keep the water.
“The only recourse we have with the 1923 compact is that Colorado must deliver the water if we build the canal,” Ricketts said. He was referring to a century-old agreement that obliges Colorado to share some of the water flowing in the South Platte, but only if Nebraska constructs a canal to bring the water to Nebraska via a canal from northeast Colorado to southwest Nebraska.
Ricketts said Nebraskans began building the canal decades ago, but for an unknown reason Nebraska halted its work. By failing to complete the canal or take delivery of the water it’s entitled to, Nebraska could lose its claim as Colorado hunts for water to satisfy its exploding population.
“There’s only one way we can protect our legal rights to the South Platte water,” Ricketts said.
Ricketts believes Nebraska had better build a canal and claim its water before it is too late.
The governor has introduced proposals to boost the recreational potential of Nebraska’s lakes and streams and to build the two-state canal before it’s too late.
Colorado has $9.8 billion worth of water projects approved, and currently 81 are under construction.
“This would reduce the amount of water in the South Platte by 98%” he said about Colorado’s plans.
It would take about 10 years to develop a canal plan, get approval and build the canal, Ricketts said. He said $500 million would be a small expense if Nebraska lost its share of the South Platte water.
Ricketts’ plans for the canal are among his water proposals for the 2022 Legislature. In addition to building a canal, he wants to build a 5,000-acre lake along the Platte River between Lincoln and Omaha, build a marina at Lake McConaughy and enhance recreational opportunities on other lakes and streams.
Ricketts will be talking about his water plans during a town hall 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Friday in Kearney. He’ll also talk about his goals to reduce the burden on property taxes and Social Security.
Ricketts’ first “Water & Taxes” town halls was scheduled today in Gering and Ogallala. The town hall Friday in Kearney will be at the ERC Building at Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St. The gathering is open to the public.