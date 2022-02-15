LINCOLN — It’s a use it or lose it proposition, Gov. Pete Rickets said. Unless Nebraska builds a $500 million canal to carry South Platte River water into Nebraska, Colorado can keep the water.

“The only recourse we have with the 1923 compact is that Colorado must deliver the water if we build the canal,” Ricketts said. He was referring to a century-old agreement that obliges Colorado to share some of the water flowing in the South Platte, but only if Nebraska constructs a canal to bring the water to Nebraska via a canal from northeast Colorado to southwest Nebraska.

Ricketts said Nebraskans began building the canal decades ago, but for an unknown reason Nebraska halted its work. By failing to complete the canal or take delivery of the water it’s entitled to, Nebraska could lose its claim as Colorado hunts for water to satisfy its exploding population.

“There’s only one way we can protect our legal rights to the South Platte water,” Ricketts said.

Ricketts believes Nebraska had better build a canal and claim its water before it is too late.