Nebraska conservative Republican plans to be busy with issues predecessor had

He didn’t specifically comment on the petition effort to change the governance of the state Education Department, but said, “I support having more accountability for the Department of Education.”

He said many of the health education standards “were written behind closed doors” and that the people who drafted them seemed surprised that the draft stirred up so much controversy.

Hilgers said his law firm has been growing, but when asked why he’s campaigning for a $95,000 per year government position, he said, “there’s a lot more to life than money.”

His campaign literature says, “As attorney general, Mike Hilgers will fight for our values.” Among his priorities are fighting federal overreach, protecting children and the Constitution, supporting law enforcement, defending innocent life and keeping communities safe.

He said Peterson is leaving a strong, well-organized department. He anticipates some of the Nebraska issues that will require the attorney general’s attention will be sex trafficking, child abuse, state water rights and prison crowding.

“I support building a new prison,” he said.