Nebraska conservative Republican plans to be busy with issues predecessor had

KEARNEY — Mike Hilgers calls himself a “big tent” Republican.
In other words, the state senator from Lincoln regards himself as a conservative, but he’s respectful of others’ views, even if they don’t perfectly align with his.
Hilgers represents District 21 in northwest Lincoln. He is the current speaker of the Legislature and owns a law firm that employs 40 attorneys full time.
Hilgers is the first to declare his candidacy for attorney general after two-term incumbent Doug Peterson announced on Tuesday he would not seek a third term.
Hilgers was in Norfolk on Wednesday, so he was flanked by two former speakers — Jim Scheer and Mike Flood, both of Norfolk — when he announced his candidacy.
Both Scheer and Flood endorsed Hilgers.
On Thursday he was stumping in Grand Island and Kearney.
He said as attorney general he would keep abreast of issues important to Republicans, such as health education standards and critical race theory. However, Hilgers said he also likely would be occupied with constitutional issues involving federal overreach, just as Peterson has been.
Regarding those two controversial issues, he said, “CRT is a Marxist ideology that is very dangerous.”
He didn’t specifically comment on the petition effort to change the governance of the state Education Department, but said, “I support having more accountability for the Department of Education.”
He said many of the health education standards “were written behind closed doors” and that the people who drafted them seemed surprised that the draft stirred up so much controversy.
Hilgers said his law firm has been growing, but when asked why he’s campaigning for a $95,000 per year government position, he said, “there’s a lot more to life than money.”
His campaign literature says, “As attorney general, Mike Hilgers will fight for our values.” Among his priorities are fighting federal overreach, protecting children and the Constitution, supporting law enforcement, defending innocent life and keeping communities safe.
He said Peterson is leaving a strong, well-organized department. He anticipates some of the Nebraska issues that will require the attorney general’s attention will be sex trafficking, child abuse, state water rights and prison crowding.
“I support building a new prison,” he said.
He declined to answer whether University of Nebraska Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green should lose his job over UNL’s attempt to promote equality and racial inclusion. “The last thing I want to comment on is how the NU Regents should run the university.”
Hilgers said he’s proud that his efforts in the Legislature broke some logjams hindering the south beltway project in Lincoln. It was going to be a nine-year project, but Hilgers said it became possible to build the beltway in three years and save millions of dollars.
He declined to name his favorite candidate in the GOP gubernatorial race. He said, “I’m not engaging in the governor’s race.”
The current seven candidates are: Republicans Charles Herbster, Theresa Thibodeu, Michael Connoly, Sen. Brett Lindstrom, NU Regent Jim Pillen, Breland, Ridenour and Democrat state Sen. Carol Blood.
Former Gov. Dave Heineman announced this week he won’t seek another term. Pete Ricketts term-limits out in 2022.