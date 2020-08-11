KEARNEY — The Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic will host its first Pop-Up Beef Event Aug. 22 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.
Activities will include a junior show, open feeder calf jackpot, breeder displays, commercial trade show vendors, food trucks and show supply trailers. The registration deadline was Monday.
At 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21, there will be a Classic Scholarship Banquet at which scholarship participants will hear from beef industry speakers.
The cattle shows will start at 9 a.m. Aug. 22. Exhibitor displays will be from trailers and the shows will be in a large outdoor tent.
An initial goal of the pop-up event is to give NCC youth buyers an opportunity to exhibit their cattle. NCC officials will consider making it an annual event the week before the state fair at different county fairgrounds in Nebraska.
For more information, call Ronette Bush at 308-627-6385.
Meanwhile, the 30th Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic will be Feb. 13-21, 2021, at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.