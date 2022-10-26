 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska Caregiver Coalition to present last virtual workshop of 2022

A caregiver's story

A caregiver tells her personal story via Zoom on Nov. 3.

 METRO, COURTESY

Myzette Howell discusses the process of caregiving for her parents Loretta and Percy Howell, who have diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Caregiver Coalition will present its last virtual workshop of 2022 next week.

“Recognizing the Heroes Within” will be held noon-1 p.m. Nov. 3. The presenter will be Rita Paskowitz, who cared for her parents as their health failed and moved them into a nursing home. She was with them when they passed away.

The event is part of National Family Caregivers Month. Nebraska has 240,000 family caregivers. NCC workshops provide training, education, support and resources for family caregivers.

Registration is required for this free workshop. Visit //go.unl.edu/caregivers.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

