Nebraska Army National Guard captain seeks state audior position

LINCOLN — Republican Larry Anderson has announced his candidacy for Nebraska state auditor.

Anderson holds an MBA from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has his CPA license. He is a captain in the Nebraska Army National Guard and currently is deployed overseas with the Army’s 734th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion out of Kearney, serving in Operation Allies Refuge. The 734th Army National Guard unit expects to return to the U.S. sometime this summer.

“I think I’ve had a unique experience in leadership roles as well as the accounting experience along the way,” Anderson said. “The state auditor position is quite distinct as it is heavily relied upon to keep a watchful eye over state’s funds. It’s very much a functional office rather than a political one.”

His education includes:

- Associates degree in business administration accounting at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff;

- Bachelor’s degree in business administration accounting at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln;

- Master’s degree in business administration at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; and,