Nearly one-quarter of Two Rivers district COVID-19 vaccinated

KEARNEY – Vaccinations for COVID-19 are progressing well in the Two Rivers Public Health Department, with 24.3 percent of people over 16 vaccinated in its seven-county area.

As of Tuesday morning, 46,557 vaccines have been administered, and 18,488 people now fully vaccinated, including 67 percent of people over 65.

Two Rivers administered 388 vaccinations at its COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic last Thursday. Held at the Phelps County Ag Center in partnership with Phelps Memorial Health Care, this was the first clinic which allowed anyone age 16 and older to receive a vaccine, according to Von Lutz, Two Rivers clinical services supervisor.

It was also the first clinic that allowed walk-ins. Of those vaccinated, 300 were scheduled appointments, and the remaining 88 were walk-ins.

Another mass vaccination clinic is set for Wednesday at the Viaero Center in Kearney. For details, call 888-669-7154.

Statewide, 845,231 doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines have been administered through state and federal programs, and 320,999 people, or 21.6 percent of Nebraskans over the age of 16, are now fully vaccinated, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.