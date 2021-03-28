Nautical Rose at Johnson Lake mixes quality food, unique drinks for casual, flip-flop atmosphere

“We really wanted to focus on the atmosphere of the lake life and the fast, casual type of atmosphere,” Engberg said. “What we wanted to bring to the table was quality food, quality service and unique cocktails. We do a lot of muddled drinks with fresh fruit and stuff like that in the summertime.”

During the summer months many Nautical Rose customers come in off the lake in flip-flops and beach attire. They can choose to dine inside the restaurant or outside on the patio.

Although the ambiance at the restaurants may be different, the focus on quality ingredients and service is at the forefront for both establishments. The initial menu for the Nautical Rose was simple yet tasty items like burgers, sandwiches and artisan pizzas.

More than 1,000 burgers a month were sold last summer at the restaurant. The pizzas have been so popular that they have been selling them to other organizations for fundraisers.

Wednesday evenings in the summer is Lobster Night at the Nautical Rose. About 5,000 lobsters were sold last summer.

“For 20 bucks you can come out and get a lobster, coleslaw, dinner roll and corn on the cob,” he said.