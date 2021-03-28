Nautical Rose at Johnson Lake mixes quality food, unique drinks for casual, flip-flop atmosphere

JOHNSON LAKE — If it weren’t for COVID-19, the Nautical Rose at Johnson Lake may not have opened.
Shawn Engberg, the owner of Alley Rose in Kearney, temporarily closed his downtown Kearney restaurant at the beginning of the pandemic to protect the clientele and his employees.
“During that three months, it opened us up for the availability to do this project,” Engberg said of the Nautical Rose.
Engberg was approached by Chipper Co., new owner of the LakeShore Marina at Johnson Lake, in early 2020 about opening a restaurant at the location.
“The owner made us an offer that we couldn’t refuse. He wants us to be successful. He is investing a lot of infrastructure to the marina,” Engberg said.
Crews recently tore down outbuildings for the old bathhouses at the campgrounds and erected new ones. The entire property was paved, including the parking lot and entrance, and 46 freestanding lights were added.
Engberg owns the Nautical Rose with his wife, Jami, and Julie Bergt, who has managed the Alley Rose for more than 20 years. They opened the restaurant for carryout only May 2, and started serving customers inside on May 21.
The Johnson Lake location was remodeled recently and has a different atmosphere than the Alley Rose.
“We really wanted to focus on the atmosphere of the lake life and the fast, casual type of atmosphere,” Engberg said. “What we wanted to bring to the table was quality food, quality service and unique cocktails. We do a lot of muddled drinks with fresh fruit and stuff like that in the summertime.”
During the summer months many Nautical Rose customers come in off the lake in flip-flops and beach attire. They can choose to dine inside the restaurant or outside on the patio.
Although the ambiance at the restaurants may be different, the focus on quality ingredients and service is at the forefront for both establishments. The initial menu for the Nautical Rose was simple yet tasty items like burgers, sandwiches and artisan pizzas.
More than 1,000 burgers a month were sold last summer at the restaurant. The pizzas have been so popular that they have been selling them to other organizations for fundraisers.
Wednesday evenings in the summer is Lobster Night at the Nautical Rose. About 5,000 lobsters were sold last summer.
“For 20 bucks you can come out and get a lobster, coleslaw, dinner roll and corn on the cob,” he said.
The Nautical Rose recently hired chef Corbin Graham, who has been adding a new level of technique and quality to the menu, Engberg said. Shrimp etouffe, a traditional Cajun dish with shrimp, and the ahi tuna tacos were items Engberg questioned about putting on the menu, but they’re a hit with customers.
The restaurant has unique cocktails, including Naughty Lemonades made with lemonade-flavored vodka and muddled fruit. They also make their own cocktails similar to White Claw or Truly Hard Seltzer that is made with flavored vodka, muddled fruit and soda.
“There is a late-night bar business that happens out there that we aren’t really accustomed to here where people show up at 11 and close the bar down. It wasn’t uncommon for 100-plus people to hit the door at 11 p.m.,” Engberg said.
“It was fun. It’s a super-energizing casual atmosphere,” he added.
Customers can enjoy live entertainment on a regular basis, and they have a room that can be reserved for private parties. The restaurant will be selling Nautical Rose merchandise at its convenience store.
Engberg was anticipating that winters at Johnson Lake may not be as profitable as the summer season, but it was important to the owners to stay open for their staff, and they’ve been surprised at how busy they’ve been.
“It was important for us to create year-round jobs out there and create that core infrastructure of decent paying jobs. We were anticipating the winters maybe even being nonprofitable, kind of gearing up for winter losses and focus on our summertime.
"As it turns out we have created a business that is sustainable year-round out there. Our weekends are really busy out there. We’ve done a fair amount of catering and different events out there for the lake and area,” he explained.
Engberg currently is recruiting employees for the summer season, and they plan to keep adding new things, whether it be food, drinks, entertainment or facility upgrades, to the Nautical Rose.
“Our mission is to really just keep developing the property and keep bringing something new to the table and keep things fresh for our customers so they continue to enjoy the property,” Engberg said.