 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Kearney Hub is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Platte Valley Auto
top story

Nature Conservancy invites public to field day in Wood River

  • 0
whoopers 1

Whooping cranes are one of the most endangered bird species in the world. There are only about 600 of the birds remaining. Some 95 have been feeding in central Nebraska during their migration south.

 RICKRASMUSSEN.COM photos

WOOD RIVER — The Nature Conservancy will host a field day July 9 at its headquarters south of Wood River.

“We’re excited to jump back into in-person field days,” said TNC’s Director of Science Chris Helzer. “This event is free, family-friendly and interactive. There’s so much to see in the prairie.”

The day will start at 8:30 a.m., followed by four sessions that will feature multiple options. Topics will include bird identification and ecology, plant identification, wetland ecology, seed harvesting, prairie ecology, small mammals, prairie invertebrates and others.

“Participants can choose where to go for each session. We will wrap up the day by about 2:30 p.m., but folks can come and go whenever they like,” said Cody Miller, Platte River Prairies preserve manager. “We will have a bird hike at 7 a.m., and if weather permits, participants can visit the small mammal research as well.”

Complete details, including agenda and map, may be found at nature.org/nebraska.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia vacates Snake Island in what many are calling a strategic win for Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News