Nature Conservancy invites public to field day in Wood River

WOOD RIVER — The Nature Conservancy will host a field day July 9 at its headquarters south of Wood River.

“We’re excited to jump back into in-person field days,” said TNC’s Director of Science Chris Helzer. “This event is free, family-friendly and interactive. There’s so much to see in the prairie.”

The day will start at 8:30 a.m., followed by four sessions that will feature multiple options. Topics will include bird identification and ecology, plant identification, wetland ecology, seed harvesting, prairie ecology, small mammals, prairie invertebrates and others.

“Participants can choose where to go for each session. We will wrap up the day by about 2:30 p.m., but folks can come and go whenever they like,” said Cody Miller, Platte River Prairies preserve manager. “We will have a bird hike at 7 a.m., and if weather permits, participants can visit the small mammal research as well.”

Complete details, including agenda and map, may be found at nature.org/nebraska.