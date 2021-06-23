Nature camps return to Rowe Sanctuary; openings still available

GIBBON — After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary is again hosting nature day camps for children.

This is the second of four weeks for the Tuesday-Thursday Platte River Safari camp that will be attended by 60 children who have just completed grades 2-5. Each group is limited to 15 campers and usually two adult leaders — two from the Rowe staff or one staff member and one volunteer.

All four sessions have full registrations of 15 campers.

Rowe Sanctuary Education Manager Beka Yates said there also were 60 campers in 2019, but in two sessions of 30 each and with more staff and volunteer leaders.

Another 2021 difference is that no bus transportation is being provided from Kearney and Minden.

While campers must bring sack lunches and face makes — required for activities inside the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center — Yates said all of this year’s topics and activities are the same as usual.

The same will be true for the Flying Higher camp July 13-15 for 15 youths who have completed grades 6-8. There still are openings for that camp, which costs $130 per camper. Financial aid is available.

