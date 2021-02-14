Natural gas prices skyrocket during cold snap

During the pandemic, Benson and his students have had a real-world classroom to learn about supply chain disruptions, such as the toilet paper shortage at the beginning of the pandemic.

“What are we going to run out of next? That’s a really good question. Maybe it will be the syringes needed for coronavirus vaccinations,” Benson said.

A trade publication, Natural Gas Intelligence, explained in an article Friday that the cold also is driving up the cost of electricity and forcing natural gas suppliers to tap some of their seldom-used reserves.

Kearney forecasts for the next few days — lows of -26 Sunday and -18 Monday — will take your breath away, but the cold is temporary. Later next week the mercury will flirt with 30 degrees and things will feel more normal.

With operating margins so thin, some Nebraska ethanol plants may be shutting down for a few days and bank the money they’re not spending making ethanol, Woodside said.

“We ran the math on it and it’s a big number, but KAAPA is going to go ahead and run,” he said.