Natural gas prices skyrocket during cold snap

KEARNEY — As temperatures plummet, the price of natural gas is skyrocketing.
The surge is causing some companies to rethink how they’ll conduct business. Some companies might just close until the deep freeze passes.
“It’s been nuts,” said Chuck Woodside, CEO of KAAPA Ethanol.
“At the first of the month natural gas was about $2.50. On Friday it was selling for $600,” Woodside said, referring to the spot market price for 1 million BTUs (British thermal units).
He said bitter cold has extended across such a broad swath of the United States that suppliers are struggling to get enough natural gas where it’s needed.
In some cases, suppliers are asking customers to shut down their businesses until the shortage eases.
Greg Benson, a professor of supply chain management at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, said companies try to plan for the unexpected.
At Benson’s prior employer, Eaton Corp., the manufacturer on Kearney’s east side used natural gas as its primary heating fuel. However, Eaton filled large propane tanks for protracted cold spells. About one-third of the propane was used heating the 330,000-square-foot plant, and the other two-thirds heated metal that went into forge presses to become valves for car engines.
During the pandemic, Benson and his students have had a real-world classroom to learn about supply chain disruptions, such as the toilet paper shortage at the beginning of the pandemic.
“What are we going to run out of next? That’s a really good question. Maybe it will be the syringes needed for coronavirus vaccinations,” Benson said.
A trade publication, Natural Gas Intelligence, explained in an article Friday that the cold also is driving up the cost of electricity and forcing natural gas suppliers to tap some of their seldom-used reserves.
Kearney forecasts for the next few days — lows of -26 Sunday and -18 Monday — will take your breath away, but the cold is temporary. Later next week the mercury will flirt with 30 degrees and things will feel more normal.
With operating margins so thin, some Nebraska ethanol plants may be shutting down for a few days and bank the money they’re not spending making ethanol, Woodside said.
“We ran the math on it and it’s a big number, but KAAPA is going to go ahead and run,” he said.