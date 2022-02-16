National Women's Football League coming to Kearney this summer

KEARNEY — A new minor league sports franchise will come to Kearney this summer as the Nebraska Warriors will participate in the National Women’s Football League.

The Warriors will compete in a 9-person division.

“We are pleased and excited to bring a team to Kearney and we can’t wait to be able to take the field” said NWFL Director of Operations Shawn Smith.

The Warriors will play a six-game schedule concluding in August with the crowning of the NWFL champion.

Players must be 17 or older to try out for the squad. Tryouts will happen mid-April.

The team is seeking a head coach and assistant coaches.

For more information about the positions, email nwflfootball@gmail.com.