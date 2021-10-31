 Skip to main content
National websites list how many COVID cases in Two Rivers district
While state regulations prevent Two Rivers Public Health Department from releasing the actual number of new COVID-19 cases in its seven counties, that information is available on national websites.

State and local COVID data can be found at mayoclinic.org and newyorktimes.com/COVID cases. More limited data is available at usafacts.org

As of Friday, according to the New York Times, new cases in Two Rivers’ seven counties are averaging 25 per day in Buffalo County, 15 per day in Dawson County and four per day in Phelps County.

On Friday, the Times website listed 567 new cases in the Two Rivers region in the past two weeks:

n-- Dawson: 172

- Phelps: 60

- Kearney: 15

- Gosper: 14

- Franklin: 10

- Harlan: 10

